Reintegrate Chibok Survivors, Other Female Victims of Insurgency, Amnesty International Urges FG

*Obi plans to visit girls’ schools

*ActionAid says societal norms attempting to silence voices of girls in Nigeria still exist

Kasim Sumaina, Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos

Amnesty International (AI) yesterday urged the federal government to emphasise the need for the reintegration and empowerment of girls and young women who have survived terrorism attacks in Nigeria especially those affected by the insurgency, including the Chibok girls who are now women.

This was as the presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, announced that though he had started since October 6 to celebrate the girl-child, promised to visit other girls’ schools in the coming weeks as part of his ongoing efforts to promote the importance of educating girls.

Similarly, ActionAid Nigeria has lamented that despite many progress made in gender advocacy in the country, many Nigerian girls remain burdened by issues like early marriage, gender-based violence, lack of access to quality education, and the societal norms that continually attempt to silence their voices.

AI Programme Manager, Amnesty International -Nigeria, Ms. Barbara Magaji, made the call during an event to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child in Abuja.

Magaji stressed the importance of standing in solidarity with girls affected by conflict around the world, including those in Nigeria who have faced grave violations at the hands of terrorist groups and, in some cases, security forces.

“This International Day of the Girl, we stand with girls living in conflict zones. It is only by uniting for peace that we can truly bring an end to the devastating impact of conflict on girls around the world. Until then, immediate action is needed to support all civilians, especially girls facing the dangers of conflict every day,” she said.

Magaji highlighted the particular suffering of young women and girls who were abducted by terrorists, many of whom have returned with children, often stigmatised as “children of terrorists.”

She urged the government to ensure the reintegration of these survivors into society, providing them with the necessary support for rebuilding their lives.

According to her, “Our advocacy this year is focused on reintegrating these girls and young women who have experienced horrific violations. Some of them have returned with children and are struggling with societal stigmatisation.

“We call on the government to ensure they are not forgotten, to provide them with access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, and to support their children,” Magaji stated.

Also speaking at the event, Ms. Helen Adah, a member of Amnesty International Nigeria, underscored the significance of October 11 as a global moment to celebrate the power of girls and highlight the challenges they face.

“Since its adoption by the United Nations in 2011, the International Day of the Girl has aimed to amplify the voices of girls and empower them to address the unique issues they experience.

“We want to celebrate their resilience and potential, while also shining a light on the barriers they continue to face,” she said.

Amnesty International called for a renewed commitment from the Nigerian government to rescue the girls still in captivity and protect the rights of those who have returned, stressing that their rehabilitation is not only a moral obligation but also a critical component in achieving lasting peace.

The organisation reiterated the need for comprehensive support programs, including educational opportunities and psychosocial services, to help these women regain their footing and contribute meaningfully to society.

The event concluded with a solidarity action, urging the government to prioritize the rescue and protection of girls still held in captivity and to address the lingering effects of conflict on survivors.

In a post shared yesterday, Obi highlighted the importance of girls’ education and empowerment.

He revealed that he had already begun the celebrations on Sunday, 6th October, with a visit to Holy Rosary Secondary School in Nsugbe.

During the visit, he pledged N120 million to support the educational and health efforts of the Holy Rosary sisters, whose mission focuses on girl-child education. Of this pledge, N20 million was specifically allocated to the school.

The former governor of Anambra State in his post, stressed that investing in girls’ education is crucial for societal progress, noting that educated girls grow into empowered women who contribute significantly to their communities and help break cycles of poverty and inequality.

He called on the public to support initiatives aimed at providing quality education to all girls, ensuring a brighter and more inclusive future.

This year’s International Day of the Girl Child carries the theme ‘Girls’ Vision for the Future’, which Obi noted underscores the urgent need to listen to girls, invest in effective solutions, and support their leadership.

He concluded by urging collective efforts to create a world where every girl has the opportunity to realise her potential.

ActionAid Nigeria Country Director of ActionAid, Andrew Mamedu, who disclosed this at the commemoration of 2024 International Day of the Girl in Abuja yesterday, noted that the theme of the celebration: ‘Girls’ Vision for the Future’, could not be more fitting as it serves as a powerful reminder that girls are not just passive recipients of change, they are the architects of a better, more equitable tomorrow.

He said: “However, as we celebrate today, we must also acknowledge the harsh realities that too many girls in Nigeria still face. Despite progress, many of our girls remain burdened by issues like early marriage, gender-based violence, lack of access to quality education, and the societal norms that continually attempt to silence their voices.”

He decried that: “In Northern Nigeria, for instance, only 47 per cent of girls attend school in some areas, while issues such as child marriage and teenage pregnancy persist at alarming rates.

“We know that girls are disproportionately affected by crises, often being the first to feel the impact of economic insecurity, violence, and systemic exclusion,” But added that “it is essential to remind ourselves that these girls are not victims in need of rescue,they are and always have been powerful agents of change.”

Mamedu further stated that: “From the research carried out in Jigawa and the FCT, 60 per cent of men believes that it is detrimental to educate a girl because it leads to immorality, while others believe that education is important but prefers girls to learn a skill or engage in petty trade and 54.5 per cent of boys felt that educating girls was unnecessary since girls would eventually get married, making it pointless to invest in their education. These and many other findings were captured during the research. This goes a long way to inform you that, girls are not prioritised and that needs to change.”

“At ActionAid Nigeria, we believe in the immense power of girls’ voices, perspectives, and experiences. Through initiatives like our girl-led research in communities across Jigawa and Abuja, we have seen first-hand how girls are confronting the issues that affect them, from menstrual health and hygiene to safety from violence. These girls are not just identifying the problems they are leading the way in developing solutions. They are holding up a mirror to society, exposing its failures, and demanding their rightful place at decision-making tables.

“This International Day of the Girl, we are not just celebrating the challenges that girls have overcome, but we are also celebrating their resilience, their vision, and their determination to create a future that is safe, just, and filled with opportunities. From standing up for their right to education to pushing back against harmful stereotypes, girls are challenging the systems that limit them.

“We see this in the findings from our research. Girls in Nigeria told us that education is key to their future, they want more access to schools, to digital tools, and to environments free from violence and harassment. They want spaces where they can be heard and where their aspirations are recognised.

“As adults, as leaders, and as allies, we have a duty to not only listen but to act. We must push for policies that prioritize girls’ education, protect them from violence, and ensure they have equal access to resources and opportunities. And we must commit to creating spaces where girls can share their vision, and where we can work alongside them to bring that vision to life,” Mamedu noted.

One of the girls from the girl-led research on issues around girls in the country, Favour Usman said: “Our theme today, ‘Girls’ Vision for the Future’, speaks not just to a dream but to our reality as young girls who want to be heard, to lead, and to create the changes we need in our communities and our country. It’s about imagining a future where girls are safe, empowered, and free to reach our full potential.”

She said: “Educating girls is non-negotiable: It is essential that the government and other stakeholders provide scholarships, reduce the cost of school materials, and ensure that girls have accessible, affordable and safe school experience. No girl should be forced to drop out because her family cannot afford the fees.

“Support Menstrual Health: No girl should have to go through stress because of her period. Girls should not have to miss school or risk their health because they cannot manage their periods. We need free menstrual health education and sanitary products for girls

“We must educate our communities about the importance of girls’ education, health, and safety. We believe that community leaders, parents, and girls themselves need more information on these issues to help us drive change.

“End Gender-Based Violence: There must be stronger laws and better enforcement to protect girls from violence. We need safe spaces in our communities where girls can report violence and intimidationwithout fear, and where we can receive the support, we need to heal and recover,” Usman said.