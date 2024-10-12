PMG: Postal Services Still Relevant to Economic, Social Development

Emma OKonji

The Postmaster-General (PMG) of the federation, Tola Odeyemi, has reiterated the importance of postal services to any nation, in today’s era of digital transformation, insisting that such services could serve as an essential instrument for economic and social development.



Odeyemi who said this at the celebration of the 2024 World Post Day, which held in Lagos recently, explained that the World Post Day was set aside to celebrate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which clocked 150 years this year, since it was founded in October 9, 1874.



According to him, the Post continues to serve as an essential instrument of economic connectivity between people, businesses and governments worldwide, providing a framework for cooperation, and ensuring that mails could be sent and received reliably, efficiently and affordably across borders.



He said the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) would continue to leverage technology in ensuring that the postal system remains nationally relevant and globally competitive.

Highlighting the theme for this year’s World Post Day: ‘150 Years of Enabling Communication and Empowering People Across Nations’, he said the theme resonated deeply with NIPOST’s core values, as communication would always remain the foundation of progress and understanding.



“Today post offices serve as essential hubs for cohesiveness, inclusiveness and connected communities. It encompasses a multitude of services, including express delivery, e-commerce, financial services and logistics support. The continued relevance of postal services demonstrates the adaptability and resilience of the industry, embracing technology innovations while maintaining its fundamental mission of connecting people, ideas and opportunities, thus bridging the gaps between communities and nations,” Odeyemi said.



As part of activities marking this year’s World Post Day, NIPOST unveiled the NIPOST Agency Banking Solution (POSTMONI), aimed to bring accessible, convenient and affordable financial services to Nigerians nationwide and from any location across the globe. POSTMONI, which is an electronic money order solution, is customised to address financial inclusion in financially underserved and unserved communities.



A statement by the Director General of the UPU International Bureau, said: “Today the UPU leads efforts to improve postal services, providing a space for countries to share knowledge, find new solutions and address modern challenges. The UPU’s spirit of cooperation helps turn obstacles into opportunities, making sure postal services evolve with the changing world.”

Highlights of the 2024 World Post Day celebration, was the physical trek by NIPOST staff and its customers from General Post Office, Marina, Lagos, to General Post Office, Victoria Island, Lagos, tagged: ‘Walk With Post’.