Five GreenLock FC Prodigies Land Gulf United Deals 

Sport

In a groundbreaking move to become the best football academy in Nigeria, five prodigies from GreenLock FC of Abuja have signed with Gulf United FC, a top team in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ashiru Ibrahim, Daniel Odumu, Hamed Traore, Taofiq Yekini, and Opeyemi Falade have completed the move from Nigeria to join Gulf United FC.

This transfer not only showcases the exceptional talents of the five players but also represents a partnership between Gulf United FC and GreenLock to develop young players.

The players were hand-selected by the GreenLock FC scouting team in Nigeria.

Funsho Clifton Peters, Executive Vice Chairman of GreenLock, expressed his delight at this development.

“It’s a privilege for GreenLock players to have direct access to pathways such as the Gulf United FC. We are working hard to create a one-of-a-kind club in GreenLock which can attract regional and global attention.

“It’s no secret that Nigeria has some of the best talents globally. Our aim, with the support of Gulf United, is to be able to provide the selected players at GreenLock a development roadmap to success, which allows players to unlock their maximum potential and performance on the global stage of football.”

