FirstBank Elephant Girls Eye Glory as Zenith League Dunks off in Lagos 

Waking up from a slow start, FirstBank Female Basketball team, the Elephant Girls proved that they are still a force to be reckoned with in Basketball in Nigeria, winning their opening match against hard fighting Royal Aces in the ongoing Zenith/Nigeria Basketball Federation organised Women’s Basketball League Final-8, which dunks off at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos on Thursday.

Playing like a team infused with winning bugs, the Elephant Girls defeated their opponent by a whopping 76-Baskets to 46.

Led by team Captain, Theresa Joy Ebiega, the Elephant girls took apart their opponent, attracting loud applause from fans that trouped out to watch their favourite teams.

Speaking shortly after overpowering their opponent, Ebiega said the team was ready to give their all to return the Elephant Girls to the high echelon where it rightly belonged.

Team’s Coach, Taye Adeniyi echoed Ebiega’s resolve, saying the team would do everything it could to return to the number one position when it comes to Basketball in Nigeria.

“We are Firstbank, we must come first in all our matches. This is our dream and we are going to achieve it,” she said.

The Elephant Girls still have the likes of Customs, Titans, Bayelsa Whales, among others, to contend with if their dream is to come true. However if the form that saw them winning all their matches in Akure and Enugu qualifiers is anything to go by, then the Elephant Girls is the team to watch out for in the Zenith League Final 8.

According to FirstBank, sponsoring and promoting the Elephant Girls is the banking giant’s way of growing and harnessing talents at all levels.