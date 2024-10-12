First Lady Celebrates Nigerian Girl-Child, Charges Them to Be Bold, Strong

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on yesterday celebrated the Nigerian girl-child with a call on them to be bold and strong in their resolve to push for limitless opportunities available.

In a message to celebrate this year’s International Day of the Girl-Child, the First Lady in a statement personally signed by her charged the girl-child to keep hope alive and pursue their dreams to fruition.



The First Lady, in the release stated, inter alia:

“I join in the celebration of the year 2024 International Day of the Girl-Child.

“The theme for this year , ‘Girls’ Vision for the Future’ is very apt. Every girl should be able to dream of a future where she can grow without limits. Education is the bedrock of that future. We must continue to invest in education starting from the home, teaching our girls to believe in themselves and the values of self -worth and dignity, thereby equipping them with the confidence to face the future.



“With the right support, resources and opportunities, the potential of the world’s more than 1.1 billion girls knows no bounds.

As a nation, we have come a long way in ensuring the education of the girl-child.

“An educated girl-child is a transformed woman. She will be able to make informed choices about her health and wellbeing. “When girls lead, the impact is immediate and far reaching touching families, communities and ultimately economies.

However, too many girls are still denied their rights, restricting their choices and limiting their future.



“Today, I charge all our girls in Nigeria to be strong , confident and determined in their resolve to push for the limitless opportunities that abound.

“I salute the girl-child, keep hope alive and nurture your dreams, the future is promising. I celebrate you.

“Happy International Day of the Girl-Child”.