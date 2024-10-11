Northern Group Demands Probe of Fake Tinubu’s Hospital Photo 

A sociopolitical group in the North, Northern Alternative Forum (NAF), has strongly condemned the circulation of a misleading photo suggesting President Bola Tinubu is on a hospital bed in London, describing it as “malicious, preposterous and wicked”.

Accordingly, the forum popularly referred to in the North-east and North-west as the ‘Northern Mafia’ called on security agencies, including the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and the police to carry out a thorough investigation into the source of the photo, which went viral on social media, in order to bring those who circulated the photoshopped photograph to book.

In a statement by its National Chairman, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, NAF maintained that the false information is an embarrassment to Nigeria and undermines the nation’s democracy.

“The spread of this falsehood is unacceptable and an embarrassment to our nation. President Tinubu is currently on a two-week vacation in London, as previously announced. We cannot continue to ridicule our country before the rest of the world,” Ibrahim stated.

Urging security agencies, including the DSS and police to investigate the source of the false information and hold those responsible accountable, the forum said: “We call on the relevant security agencies to investigate this matter thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The law must take its course to serve as a deterrent. We cannot allow harmful misinformation to undermine our democracy. The fake photo, which has sparked concerns about the spread of misinformation in Nigeria and its potential impact on national stability, underscores the need for vigilance in verifying information and promoting fact-based discourse in Nigerian politics.

“The good news, however, is that reputable news sources have confirmed President Tinubu’s vacation announcement and officials have reassured the public of the president’s well-being.”

Ibrahim, who attributed the spread of the false information to politicians struggling with post-election trauma, noted: “Politicians are finding it difficult to accept the outcome of the election, and this is why they are spreading wicked lies. No amount of blackmail or lies can distract President Tinubu from delivering the dividends of democracy.”

NAF reaffirmed its support for the Tinubu administration, emphasizing its commitment to truth and accountability in Nigerian politics.

“We will continue to stand by the truth and support President Tinubu’s efforts to move Nigeria forward,” Ibrahim added.