…Moses Simon Looks Forward to Starting against Libya Today

FC Nantes winger, Moses Simon, looks set to start for the Super Eagles against Libya today as Interim Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, goes for broke on the way to sealing qualification to the 2025 AFCON even with matches to spare.

Last month, Moses Simon was a second-half replacement for Milan star Samuel Chukwueze.

He replaced Chukwueze in the 63rd minute of the match against Benin in Uyo and provided the assist for Ademola Lookman’s second goal on the day.

The Nantes winger then came off the bench again for the same player in the 46th minute in Rwanda.

Moses Simon was one of the top stars at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, where Eguavoen was previously in charge of the Super Eagles.

He has been sharp in training in Uyo, playing regularly for his French Ligue 1 club and his direct play and willingness to help out in defence will stand him in good stead in competition for first-team places this evening.

FACT-FILE

Super Eagles have won 14 of their last 19 AFCON qualifiers, losing just once (0-1 vs Guinea-Bissau in March 2023).

Nigeria and Libya’s two previous clashes in AFCON qualifiers produced nine goals in total, with Nigeria winning both encounters in October 2018 (4-0 and 3-2).

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen has scored 16 goals across the last three editions of AFCON qualifiers, more than any other player in the continent.