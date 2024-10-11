Lagos First Lady Tasks Parents on Children’s Development

Becky Uba Umenyili

The First Lady and wife of the Lagos state governor, Dr. Mrs.Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has called on parents to encourage their children towards academic development and skill acquisition.

Making the call recently during the public presentation and launch of a book, The Lazy Brothers authored by 9-year-old girl, Chimka Onwunali, the first lady observed that the achievement of the young author has proven that “no one is too young to make a positive impact.”

She commended the efforts of the young author and called on everyone to embark on progressive developments that would improve the skills of children.

In his speech at the event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Basic and Secondary, Hon. Jamui Ali Balogun, noted that young Esther has demonstrated critical thinking skills and that her accomplishment symbolises power to tap from educational quarters.

He encouraged parents and teachers to continue to nurture the good skills in their children and wards.

In his review of the 46-page book of 10 chapters, Mr. Charles Illoegbuna said that the book depicts message of moral depravity and presents in the plot, the need for parents to be more determined to raise their children and wards in accordance with norms and values to avoid societal decadence.