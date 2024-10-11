Firms Launch Campaign to Inspire New Generation Leaders

Emmanuel Olurunda–Otaru

To inspire a new generation of leaders who will take their place in public service, a civic-action group, Luminate, and an innovative media company, Delmedia, have collaborated to launch a one-month-longNaijaNextGen campaign in Lagos.

A series of short videos featuring stories of young Nigerians challenging societal values and norms lies at the core of the campaign, to motivate young Nigerians, especially women to take on leadership roles in civic life, and contribute to community-based initiatives.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Delmedia Productions, Delmwa Deshi-Kura, said: “The goal is to inspire Nigerian youth, particularly young women, to channel their energy and creativity into community-based initiatives, while actively engaging with the political systems that shape their world.”

According to him, “As the campaign progresses, the digital strategy will focus on sparking dialogue across social media platforms and mobilising both physical and digital communities. “

“Screenings of the media content will serve as catalysts for dipper conversations on breaking down entrenched gender biases, fostering equality in political participation, and challenging the harmful misuses of social media platforms.”

“The campaign is anchored on the narrative of four young Nigerians who met at the university as part of a political youth group, grew into adulthood and decided to promote social change through technology and access to information in an unequal world. Their journey reflects the aspirations of millions of young Nigerians and embodies the campaign’s call to action for greater inclusion, gender balance, and responsible digital engagement,” he added.

The NaijaNextGen campaign is supported by various youth organisations and civic engagement groups.

Speaking during a panel session, President of Luminate, Stephen King, said the company was attracted to the project highlighting the need for gender parity and equitable representation in leadership.

“Young Nigerians are encouraged to join the conversation by following the NaijaNextGen social media pages @naijanextgen and #NaijaNextGen and #ThereIsNoFence to share their own stories, idea, and initiatives about gender roles, digital responsibility, and platform accountability,” the organisers said.