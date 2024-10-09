​

The recently announced National Youth Conference by the President is not only a misguided initiative but a total waste of time and resources.

It baffles me that despite past experiences showing how ineffective such gatherings are in addressing our issues, we continue to follow the same redundant approach. We just refuse to learn!

In 2014, a similar conference was organized, supposedly to discuss devolution of powers, governmental structures, and resource allocation, all with the aim of enhancing national unity. The event cost the nation N7 billion. In hindsight, that was a waste.

And now here we are again with another proposal to waste scarce resources. One must ask: Is this initiative a diversionary tactic designed to distract us from the pressing issues at hand?

This is not the time for empty discussions. We have had far too many conferences and dialogues that have led to no tangible changes.

What the Nigerian youth needs is access to quality education. What the Nigerian youth needs is support for entrepreneurship and innovation. What the Nigerian youth needs is jobs.

What the Nigerian youth does not need is more talk where the same old recommendations are recycled, only to be filed away and forgotten! What the Nigerian youth does not need is the continuation of the same pattern—one that wastes resources, time, and, most importantly, the trust of the people.

Truth is, some things are simply not suitable for us here, and a national conference should be at the top of that list.

Chiechefulam Ikebuiro,