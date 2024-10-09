NPFL: Musa Promises Kano Pillars Fans More Goals

Former Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, was an instant hit on his third return to Kano Pillars, netting twice and earning a penalty which he would fluff in the former champions 2-0 defeat of Sunshine Stars.

Musa and defender, Shehu Abdullahi are among some elite former national team players who have made a return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after stints abroad. Godwin Obaje is also on the Rangers squad list following his return to the NPFL.

Musa’s debut for the Sai Masu Gida was particularly thrilling following the club’s unimpressive start to the season at their adopted home where they were beaten by Remo Stars in their last home game. He has promised the fans more goals.

“Scoring two goals and earning that penalty was just the start, we’ve got a lot more coming”, he hadbsaid at the end of the game.

Continuing, Musa who started his stint abroad at Venlo in the Dutch League and later in Russia, England, Saudi Arabia and the Turkish League, expressed delight at the reception he has enjoyed at Kano Pillars.

” I am back in familiar colors and it feels good. I’m grateful to the entire backroom staff, my teammates and management of Kano Pillars for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to return”, he was quoted by a local online media, BSN Sports.

He thanked the Supporters and other fans who traveled to Katsina to cheer the team. “To the amazing supporters and everyone who came out to watch, thank you for the love and energy.”