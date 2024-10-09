  • Wednesday, 9th October, 2024

Gender Bill: Alumni Urge FG to Institutionalise Policies to End Stereotypes Against Women 

Education | 1 hour ago

Oluchi Chibuzor 

Women alumni have called on the federal government to be intentional with inclusivity in the country by institutionalising gender policies that would help shatter stereotypes against women across all sectors.

This is coming as the government is yet to sign the gender bill into law in the country, which women stakeholders say remains a barrier to why some negative stereotypes confronting women cannot be jettisoned.

They argued that the numerous values women offer could no longer be downplayed, insisting that an inclusive society holds greater potential than a restrictive one.

They spoke at the second edition of On the Road from Abuloma Conference (OTRFA) 2024, organised by the alumni of Old Girls Association of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC OGA), Abuloma, in Lagos.

In her keynote, the Director of External Affairs and Social Performance at Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, said the situation might be difficult to address if women refuse to play a part in overcoming negative bias against them.

She urged more women to speak up against negative bias against them by becoming the very best in whatever they are doing.

The Chairperson, FGGCA OGA, Lagos Chapter, Chinwe Ikpoki, said that stereotypes were about women, the community, and sisterhood.

Also, the National President of FGGCA OGA, Itoro Isong, said people must consciously not be perpetrators of negative stereotypes against women.

On her part, travel management entrepreneur Domo Kurukurubo, who said there was a need to keep the conversation going, stressed that women must understand that continuous efforts are needed to achieve their objectives.

