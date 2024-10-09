FCMB Celebrates Putting Customers First

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has said that it is marking the 2024 Customer Service Week by reaffirming its commitment to customer satisfaction through technology-driven solutions. The global celebration, which runs from October 7 to 11 under the theme, “Above & Beyond,” highlights FCMB’s efforts to exceed expectations with innovative banking tools that simplify financial services for personal and business clients.

The bank in a statement said its recent innovations include biometric onboarding and instant BVN verification for SME accounts, allowing customers to open and fund accounts without visiting a branch.

“Our approach to customer service is simple – to go above and beyond. By continuously improving our service delivery and investing in digital solutions, we aim to meet the evolving needs of our customers. This year’s Customer Service Week is an opportunity to celebrate our progress and express our gratitude to those we serve,” said FCMB Managing Director, Yemisi Edun.

“We are delighted to celebrate Customer Service Week with our customers and employees. Our commitment to service is at the heart of everything we do, and this week allows us to appreciate the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our staff,” said Senior Vice President and Divisional Head of Corporate Services & Service Management at FCMB, Felicia Obozuwa,

For employees, highlights include the Bankers Game Show, an interdepartmental quiz, and a talent show — “FCMB’s Got Talent” — where staff can showcase their creativity. Prizes will be awarded to those who have demonstrated exceptional customer service.