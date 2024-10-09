Anambra 2025: Moghalu Intensifies Consultation, Meets LP Stakeholders

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





The immediate past Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, (NIWA), Mr. George Moghalu, has continued his consultation with Labour Party’s stakeholders over his governorship ambition in Anambra.

Moghalu recently declared his intention to vie for the governorship seat of Anambra State on the platform of Labour Party, after leaving his former party, APC.

During a visit to the eight-member caucus of the Labour Party in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Moghalu told the lawmakers that he visited to inform them of his ambition and entry into LP.

He said: “I have come here today to seek your friendship, support and partnership because you are part of the critical stakeholders in this party.

“On October 1st, 2024 after a careful evaluation, considerations and consultations with my family, community, supporters and other critical stakeholders of the state, I resolved to join Labour Party because it is better suited to champion my ideals and principles as the party aligns with my core values and commitment.”

He emphasised on his experience and knowledge in governance, and his achievements in both the public and private sectors, all which will contribute very positively to his marketability to Ndi Anambra.

Some of the stakeholders who spoke at the meeting pledged their support for Moghalu, referring to him as an upright man, and a man of integrity.

Hon. Paul Chukwuka, the member representing Orumba North at State Assembly and Hon. Humphrey Iloelunachi Anunobi (Eselu Njikoka) said that they were excited to hear that Chief Moghalu has officially joined the party and hailed him as a man with many impressive credentials to his name.