Enyimba Draw Champions Zamalek in Confederation Cup Group Stage

Femi Solaja with agency report

A battle of epic proportions is in the offing as Confederation Cup holders and Super Cup winners, Zamalek of Egypt are drawn against Nigeria’s Enyimba in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

The draw was made yesterday in Cairo, several former champions, including USM Alger, Zamalek SC, and RS Berkane are involved in the group stage this year as they gear up for fierce competition.

The Egyptian side Zamalek were also placed in the same group as their compatriot Al Masry and Black Bulls in what promises to be an exciting Group D.

Zamalek SC are seeking to add another CAF Confederation Cup to their illustrious history but face a tricky group.

Group B features former champions RS Berkane of Morocco, who will look to excel against Mali’s Stade Malien, CD Lundal Sul, and South African debutants Stellenbosch.

Some tip Berkane as favourites to advance, but their challengers are determined to disrupt the status quo.

Group C includes former champions USM Alger from Algeria, who will battle ASEC Mimosas, ASC Jaraaf and Orapa United.

With USM Alger’s pedigree and ASEC’s ambition, this group is expected to deliver high-quality football with ASC Jaraaf and Orapa United proving to be no pushovers.

Group A is arguably the “Group of Death,” featuring Simba SC of Tanzania, CS Sfaxien from Tunisia, and Algerian powerhouses CS Constantine.

Angola’s Bravos do Maquis complete the group, but the focus will be on the heavyweight clashes among Simba, Sfaxien, and CS Constantine, all of whom have serious continental credentials.

The group stage kicks off in November, setting the stage for some of Africa’s biggest clubs to chase TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup glory.

GROUP STAGE

A: Simba SC, CS Sfaxien, CS Constantine, FC Bravos do Maquis

B: RS Berkane, Stade Malien, Stellenbosch, CD Lundal Sul

C: USM Alger, ASEC Mimosas, ASC Jaraaf, Orapa United

D: Zamalek SC, Al Masry, Enyimba, Black Bulls.