STAND UP FOR TEACHERS OF CRITICAL THINKING

On this occasion of World Teachers’ Day, the Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation (CTSEF) urges the public to honor educators who are committed to fostering critical thinking in schools. The CTSEF works and campaigns to promote critical thinking in all areas of human endeavor. Early in this 21st century, no society needs more vital thinking skills than Nigeria. No continent needs to critical thinking more than Africa. Critical thinking skills are among the most sought-after skills in the world. They are cutting-edge competencies that are fundamental in shaping the minds of young people and preparing them for 21st-century jobs and life.

Critical thinking is vital to social transformation and enlightenment.

Incidentally, there is little or no emphasis on the inculcation of critical thinking skills in our schools and society. No one reckons with critical thinking educators. The education system does not encourage students to think and think critically. Students are not taught to question what they are told or taught. Much of what goes on in classrooms is indoctrination and dogmatization. Rote learning is the mainstay of the school system.

So, teachers who foster critical thinking skills are few and endangered. They are silenced, stigmatized, and marginalized. To be employed and remain employed, many teachers have to suppress, and not express, their critical thinking aspects.

The forces of religious fundamentalism, orthodoxy, and bigotry have hijacked the education system. They are making it increasingly difficult and dangerous, unattractive and unappealing to teach critical thinking in schools. The forces of dogma have created a situation where critical thinking does not make business or ‘educational sense’ to school managers and directors. Many school managers reject the proposal to teach critical thinking because they assume critical thinking encourages habits that are not ‘culturally’ acceptable. Many directors are worried that the introduction of the subject would cause parents and guardians to withdraw their children.

But, this culture should change. We need to abandon the prejudice and bias against critical thinking because the hope of society lies in teaching critical thinking and in teachers of critical thinking. The future lies in critical thinking education and in educators who foster curiosity and inquisitiveness in schools. The CTSEF urges the public to help keep this hope alive by supporting and rewarding critical-thinking teachers. The public must work and campaign to create a safe environment for critical-thinking educators and resist the parochial agenda of dogmatists and fundamentalists.

We must celebrate our critical-thinking teachers and educators. Yes, let’s stand up for teachers who seek to empower children and youths with critical thinking skills.

Leo Igwe directs the Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation