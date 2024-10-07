Edo Queens, FC Robo to Kickoff 2024  Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament 

The Draw for the 2024 Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament (BOWFT) conducted yesterday has pitted three of the toughest female football teams in the country together in Group A of the competition scheduled to kickoff at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City today.

Defending champions Edo Queens, FC Robo and Remo Stars Ladies FC are to slug it out in Group A while Bayelsa Queens, Brave Hearts, Naija Ratels and Benin Republic’s Espoir of Cotonou are the other teams in Group B.

In Group C are; Nasarawa Amazons, Confluence Queens and Abia Angels. Heartland Queens FC, Fortress Ladies FC , Delta Queens and another Benin Republic team, Aigle Royal FC in Group D complete the 14-team format for this edition.

Today at the Ogbemudia Stadium, Edo Queens and FC Robo are to kickoff the Match-day 1 of the 2024 edition of the BOWFT with other fixtures taking place in four other venues in Benin City.

Mrs Betsy Obaseki who returned to the country from a trip to Europe with her husband yesterday, expressed her happiness at the turnout of team officials and representatives at the Draw Ceremony.

She further expressed happiness that the tournament has gone international with the participation of two teams from Benin Republic.

“I am excited that this year, we have 14 teams participate in this edition of the tournament. And more exciting is having two teams from Benin Republic in attendance which makes it an international tournament as promised last year,” stressed Mrs Obaseki.

The Edo State First Lady also revealed that the winners’ prize money has been reviewed upward to N10million from the N7million paid last year.

Similarly, the runners up at this edition will take home N7million instead of the N5million while the third placed team will also receive improved prize money of N5million. All other teams are to receive participating fees higher than what was paid out last year at this edition.

Earlier, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, commended Mrs Obaseki for the initiative of the tournament that has now contributed to eliminating some of social vices .

He promised to give all support to the tournament in order for it to continue to achieve the purpose for which it was founded.

“From the theme of every edition, the tournament is helping to solve some social vices. Last Year it was campaign against ‘Gender Violence’. This year, it is ‘Say No to Teen Pregnancy’. These are worthy causes that should be supported by all,” the Speaker further stressed.