Trouble Brews as Plateau Community Rejects Monarch’s Suspension

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Bashar community in Wase Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State has rejected the suspension of its traditional ruler, the Rekna of Bashar, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Isa, by the state government.

The community urged the state government to have to rethink on its action and rescind the decision without further delay.

Addressing a press conference in Jos, the state capital, Bashar Communities’ Development Association (BACODA) described the suspension of the monarch who was selected in 2022 as illegal.

Chairman of BACODA, Dr. Zakari Muhammed, who led other members to the conference, said the action of the state government was strange and unacceptable to the community, adding that the press conference was a protest “to demonstrate the weighty concern of our communities on this dangerous and disturbing new precedence and unfortunate trend.”

The state government had ordered the suspension of the traditional ruler following an earlier protest by some concerned citizens of the community, who had faulted the selection process that produced the monarch after the death of his predecessor.

But BACOBA has denied that there was anything wrong with the selection process, saying: “We have a complete detailed report of the selection process, showing clearly that all the stakeholders involved in the selection of the Rekna of Bashar duly participated in the exercise, which was conducted since 2022.

“The process was also captured on video and submitted to the government in 2022. The report clearly showed the names of the nominees, list of attendance of kingmakers, ballots cast for the candidates, and recommendations of the Plateau State Council of Chiefs, among others.

“For the avoidance of doubt and record purposes, no participant had challenged the selection in any court of law since 2022.

“It is apparent from the report that there was absolute compliance with the necessary provisions of the law regulating the selection of the Rekna of Bashar in 2022.

“Upon the completion and submission of the report of the selection by the five-man committee constituted by the state government who oversaw the selection process, Simon Bako Lalong, the former Executive Governor of Plateau State in the exercise of his powers appointed Alhaji Abdullahi Idris, as the new Rekna of Bashar.

“The Rekna of Bashar received his appointment letter on the 5th of January, 2023, and was installed and presented with the second-class staff of office by the then Executive Governor on February 23, 2023,” he explained.

Mohammed said he was therefore taken aback to hear that the monarch had been suspended by the state government.

He called on the government to rescind the suspension in the interest of justice.

“We, therefore, strongly request His Excellency Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang to ensure justice in this matter, stand by the oath he took to protect his people without fear, favour or ill will, nor allow any sentiments or considerations to influence his official decisions. We urge that the dignity attached to our long-cherished tradition of Bashar people be respected in all official decisions.”