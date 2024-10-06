  • Sunday, 6th October, 2024

NPFL: Lobi Stars’ Winless Run Ends against Shooting Stars

Bendel Insurance hold El-kanemi at the Ogbemudia Stadium

Lobi Stars ended their winless run in the 2024/2025 NPFL season on Saturday as they defeated Shooting Stars 1-0 at the Lafia City Stadium.

Samuel Tiza was on target for the lone goal win before the half hour mark for the Makurdi-based side who are playing in the Nasarawa State capital due to ongoing work on their home ground.

The victory has now moved Lobi  to 15th position on the NPFL log. Shooting Stars, who occupy 13th position on the table have amassed five points from five games.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Bendel Insurance held El-kanemi Warriors to a 1-1 draw.

Ibrahim Mustapha gave El-kanemi Warriors the lead after two minutes.

The hosts levelled through Michael Enaruna in the 19th minute.

The remaining Match-day 5 fixtures will be played today across different venues.

