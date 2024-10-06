NCDMB Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition Kicks off

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The 2024 edition of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) annual national undergraduate essay competition has kicked off.

The project consultant and CEO of Mahogany 21st Century Concepts Limited, Eyinimi Omorozi, in a statement, stated that the essay competition, which is the eighth in the series, has attracted many students across tertiary institutions in the country.

Consequently, the closing date for submitting essay entries has been extended from October 14 to 31.

Omorozi who disclosed that the topic for this year’s competition is Nigerian Content and Opportunities in African Local Content Advancement, noted that the competition is open only to 100 and 200-level students of Nigeria’s higher institutions.

“The NCDMB Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition is a flagship academic exercise of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), organised annually to promote academic excellence for undergraduate students in Nigerian tertiary institutions. It is also intended to create awareness for the youths who are the real drivers of the Nigerian content initiative to build local capacities and competence to prepare for effective participation in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and develop talent to create value from that opportunity.”

The NCDMB Annual National Undergraduate is one of the most prestigious and longest competitive academic exercises for undergraduates in the country and participants have the opportunity to win mouth-watering cash prizes, laptops, and other items.