Russia Denies Involvement in Hunger Protests in Nigeria

The Russian government yesterday, officially distanced itself from involvement in the recent hunger protests in Nigeria.

In a letter to the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Press Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Nigeria, shared by Yury Paramonov, criticised statements from United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Director of the British Council in Nigeria David Roberts, that had alleged the interference of Russia in the protest.

Russia argued that the allegations were media campaign to damage its relationship between Nigeria and Russia.

The Russian government reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful dialogue within Nigeria’s legal framework and expressed continued support for the Nigerian government.

It also conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s congratulations to President Bola Tinubu on Nigeria’s recent Independence Celebration.

“The Embassy categorically rejects such accusations and reiterates that the Russian Federation neither had any involvement in the protests that occurred in the recent past nor does it have any connection to any potential future demonstrations or unrest.

“Russia has always respected the sovereignty of Nigeria. We strictly adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of independent states.

“By contrast, the coordinated media campaign by Western and Ukrainian officials and outlets points to their attempts to meddle in Nigeria’s internal affairs and shift the blame for any consequences onto the Russian Federation.

“We greatly value the level of relations between our two countries, support only peaceful dialogue within the legal framework as the proper means to resolve any internal disputes, and once again express our unwavering support for the leadership and the people of Nigeria.

“The Embassy also extends its best wishes to the people and Government of Nigeria for prosperity and stability, and we hope for continued cooperation and deepening relations between our two countries,” it explained.