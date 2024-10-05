Nigeria Pushes for Inclusive Clean Energy Transition at G-20 SummitOnyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiru Onyejeocha, yesterday reiterated the country’s commitment to a fair and inclusive clean energy transition at the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Global Commission on People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions.



Speaking virtually at the first in-person meeting of the commission which is a sideline event of the G-20 Brasil 2024 summit, Onyejeocha highlighted Nigeria’s pioneering initiatives aimed at integrating workforce development and fairness into climate policies.

In a statement issued by her Adviser on Media, Emameh Gabriel, Onyejeocha stressed that the country’s approach focuses on economic empowerment and social equity, creating opportunities for workers in emerging green jobs, such as solar installation and renewable energy.



Key initiatives outlined by the minister in her address include: “The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG), targeting 25,000 green jobs and reduced carbon emissions in the transport sector; Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), providing training for women and youth in green economy skills; upskilling existing automotive technicians and mechanics to convert petrol-powered vehicles to CNG-powered ones”.



Onyejeocha said that Nigeria’s model serves as a blueprint for global leaders.

She said: “Climate action must be paired with economic empowerment. We must provide opportunities for our people to thrive in this new era.”

“Nigeria is fully committed to this cause and has begun taking concrete steps to ensure that the principle of fairness guides our clean energy policies, especially in protecting and empowering our workforce.

“This move is pivotal not only for our climate goals but also for ensuring that our workers—many of whom have depended on traditional energy sectors—are not left behind in the shift to cleaner technologies, thereby creating a path to transition for them.”