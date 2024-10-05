FG Implements Early Grade Reading Programme in 13 Pilot States

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In tackling the worrisome trend of the inability to read by learners in early grades, the federal government has implemented the Early Grade Reading (EGR) programme using the Result-Based Financing (RBF) model in 13 states.

It said the absence of these basic skills at an appropriate age presents a serious challenge, not just for individual learning outcomes, but also the effective education service delivery as well as the overall development and future prosperity of the nation.

Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, said despite the globally acknowledged ideal, recent studies have shown that a significant number of children in Nigeria, particularly in the early grades, struggle to achieve the basics of reading and comprehension.

Bobboyi who was represented by the deputy Executive Secretary, Prof. Bala Zakari, at a one-day sensitisation meeting with 13 pilot states on the implementation of the RBF of EGR held in Abuja, said through this intervention, UBEC will provide funding support not only for routine activities but for evidence based improvements in early grade reading outcomes.

He said while incentivising performance, the commission will also seek to promote accountability in the use of resources and also pave the way for ownership of EGR by state and school level actors.

He added that the commission is emphasising that the RBF/EGR initiative represents a strategic shift in collective education financing should be approached, adding that instead of the well-known practice of investing huge resources in reading activities, the RBF model will lay emphasis on establishing direct linkages between funding and measurable improvements and outcomes for each reading activity.

He said: “Reading proficiency at an early age is a key indicator of the prospects of future academic success and the fact that the ability to read serves as the foundation upon which all other learning is built.

“UBEC’s institution of the Result-Based Financing (RBF) model for supporting Early Grade Reading activities in 13 pilot states is a strategic intervention aimed at reversing the earlier referenced unacceptable trend where our children are unable to read or comprehend basic literature that is commensurate with their age.

“Our major interest in this regard is to match financial resources with educational accomplishments and ensure that investments in education directly translate into improved learning outcomes for all learners.

“The success of this programme depends largely on the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) who are at the forefront of its implementation.”