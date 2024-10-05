DKT International Nigeria Celebrates World Contraception Day

I

n celebration of World Contraception Day, DKT International Nigeria recently organised a series of impactful outreaches across Lagos and Abuja, reinforcing its commitment to promoting family planning and reproductive health for women and families.

The outreach spanned two days and was hosted at three primary health center locations: General Hospital Ikorodu & Orile Agege General Hospital, Agege in Lagos, and Primary Health Centre Idu in Abuja.

According to a statement, the primary goal of the outreach was to provide at least 500 women with free access to family planning methods which would invariably empower women in these communities with the knowledge to continue to make informed decisions about their reproductive health.

This initiative was part of DKT Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to improve the well-being of Nigerian women and their families by increasing access to contraception and education on safe sex practices.

“The outreach was made possible through strategic partnerships with key health ministries in Lagos and Abuja – the Family Planning Unit of the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the FCT Primary Healthcare Board.

“These partnerships were instrumental in mobilizing resources, healthcare professionals, and community engagement to reach as many women as possible. By working closely with these health institutions, DKT International Nigeria ensured that women in underserved areas had access to safe, reliable family planning options and the support necessary to incorporate these methods into their daily lives,” the statement added.

It revealed that the event kicked off with an awareness walk from the DKT International Nigeria office at the A.G Leventis building in Iddo to the Oyingbo Ultra-Modern Market, where the staff of the company were joined by Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun, as well as notable representatives from the State Ministry of Health to drive awareness on the importance of family planning and safe sex.

“Following the walk, a health talk was held at the Oyingbo Market in Lagos State, with the team providing essential information about family planning methods, reproductive health, and wellness. During the event, free vital checks were conducted for women and men, ensuring they had access to basic health screenings. To promote safe sex practices, DKT International Nigeria distributed free samples of condoms and lubricants, particularly targeting youth in the area to encourage responsible sexual behavior.

“The outreach is part of DKT’s mission to bridge gaps in reproductive health services and ensure that women, families, and young people across Nigeria have access to the tools and knowledge needed to lead healthy, empowered lives,” it added.