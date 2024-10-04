Sanwo-Olu Congratulates APC Chieftain, Ajomale at 80

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has congratulated former chairman of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and now member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Otunba Henry Ajomale, on his 80th birthday.

The governor, described the former Commissioner for Special Duties, who clocks 80 on Friday, October 4, as a respected and seasoned politician who has made a positive impact in governance and politics for over four decades.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Otunba Ajomale is an accomplished lawyer and business mogul who has made a mark in our society.

He said Otunba Ajomale deserves all the accolades at his 80th birthday for his immense contributions to the growth and development of good governance and politics in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor also praised the elder statesman and longest-serving chairman of the ruling party in Lagos State for his commitment and contributions to the victory of the party in many elections at state and national levels.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, as well as members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), I congratulate Otunba Henry Ajomale on his 80th birthday.

“Otunba Ajomale is a true democrat and experienced politician who is passionate about good governance and the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

“He served our party passionately for many years and, till date, remains the longest-serving chairman of the ruling party in Lagos.

“Since he joined partisan politics, Otunba Ajomale has remained one of the respected leaders and leading voices in Lagos State politics. He is an uncompromised, disciplined, and principled politician.

“He led our party to victory as state chairman during many general and council elections. His contributions remain invaluable as a member of the Governance Advisory Council.

“As Otunba Henry Ajomale joins the league of octogenarians, I pray that God will grant him good health to enable him to render more service to humanity, his community, Lagos State, and Nigeria.”