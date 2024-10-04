  • Thursday, 3rd October, 2024

615 Schools for Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup Football Tournament

The annual Delta State Principals’ Cup football competition organised for all secondary schools in the state and sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc, has recorded huge rise in entries.

The competition has witnessed remarkable surge of participating schools from 167 in the maiden edition to 615 schools in the current years.

The Branch Head, Zenith Bank PLC, Asaba, Dr. Ifeanyi Attama, stated this in Asaba during press briefing for the commencement of the 2024 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup Football Competition.

He charged the State’s Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to keep records of the outstanding players from the edition, stressing that hopefully, they would not only play in the national team but have opportunity to join prestigious clubs in Europe and other parts of the world.

Dr. Attama said Zenith Bank was proud that talents were discovered in the previous editions,

The State’s Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, said that the competition was organized to foster the love of sports in youths and to also provide an avenue to discover young talents in the game.

Ezewu stressed that there would be an improvement on the past editions as the bank and the Ministry had introduced the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) to check and avoid cheating in the competition

The CEO of Hideaplus and consultant of the event, Mr. Tony Pemu, explained that the competition was open to students from JS1 to SS2 with the exception of the certificate class which is SS3.

Pemu added that the winner of the competition would represent Delta State at the National Principals’ Cup Football tournament.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Augustine Oghoro, who appreciated Zenith Bank for their partnership and sustenance of the competition, urged the media for a better and wider coverage of the competition.

The competition starts at various preliminaries centers on Monday October 7 with the official Kick-Off slated for Asaba on October 9.

