Okonofua Subdues Anxiety to Win Nigeria@64 Independence Golf Tourney

*Gadzama lauds Nigeria milestone

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Isaiah Okonofua overcame initial nerves to emerge overall winner of Nigeria@64 Independence Golf Tournament at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The 9-handicapper returned 66 nett at the expense of 400 other contestants on the par 72 IBB golf course on independence day.

“At the beginning I was nervous because when I saw the draw, I discovered that I was paired with two professional golfers.

“I started poorly due to my nervousness, but I spoke to myself to stop comparing my game with that of the pros.

“From then on, the narrative changed and that was how I kept improving with every hole and played my best golf ever at the IBBIGCC,” he admitted.

He was also euphoric about shooting 75 gross in addition to an opportunity to represent Nigeria in the single and double matchplay where Nigeria defeated Ghana to emerge champions.

Ten handicapper Sola Adebayo, won the Division 1 men (handicap 0-10 flight category) shooting 73 nett, while Grace Ihonvbere, playing off 16, won the ladies division 1 category with a similar 73 net.

Also 10-handicapper, P. Uzezi grossed 80 to edge Mohammed Suleiman on count back for the men’s Division 1 men category prize.

Godwin Okoko returned 4 under 68 to lead the professional pack.

Also Rachael Danjuma had the best gross of 80 to emerge winner in the ladies category.

The Captain, IBB Golf Club, Ibrahim Babayo, described this year’s tournament as one of the most attended in the club’s history.

In his remarks, the Chairman, organising committee, and vice captain of the club, Dr James Agbonhese thanked the guests and golf enthusiasts for honouring the club’s invitation, adding that the tournament had brought together golfers from diverse backgrounds, ages and skill levels.

Also, former Captain, IBB Club, Joe- Kyari Gadzama (SAN), described the Nigeria @64 independence golf tournament as a veritable way of celebrating the country.

“We have had our challenges, problems and difficulties as a people, as a nation, but we can rejoice in this nation. We have all it takes in terms of human resources, in terms of natural resources, in terms of geographical location, in terms of weather and everything that is necessary to push this country to the next level. Having this tournament this morning, is one of the ways to celebrate this great nation,” Gadzama concluded.