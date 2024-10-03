Nigerian Artist Agoreyo Wins Banks Mill Award in UK

Sensational Nigerian artist, Armstrong Oke Agoreyo, has clinched the Banks Mill Arts Enterprise Award sponsored by the University of Derby’s flagship arts studio.

The ace artist emerged winner of the highly coveted prize as a collection of his artwork was exhibited at the 2024 MA Arts (Fine Art & Photography) Degree Show of the University of Derby in the United Kingdom.

The exhibition tagged “Alignments”, was opened to the public from Thursday September 12 to Monday September 30, and it offered opportunity for art enthusiasts to discover more about each artist’s creativity and the inspiration behind their work.

Agoreyo’s masterpiece “Essence of Sustenance” was featured alongside the work of other five students at Artcore Gallery in the city centre of Derby.

The award-winning “Essence of Sustenance” explores the profound connection between humanity and nature, emphasizing their mutual dependence.

The imagery represents the essential life force that nature provides, suggesting that human vitality is inextricably linked to the health and balance of the natural world.

The artwork further invites viewers to reflect on the organic relationship between man and nature, highlighting the fragile equilibrium that sustains life.

It amplifies the intertwining of the human hand with the tree roots signifying the life-giving connection that binds all living beings to the earth as it challenges the viewer to consider the consequences of disrupting this balance, urging a deeper understanding of the environmental stewardship necessary for our collective survival.

Through its evocative imagery, “Essence of Sustenance” calls for a renewed appreciation of nature’s role in sustaining life and emphasizes the need for a harmonious coexistence with the earth.

Agoreyo is acclaimed for his endearing style of exploring paper collage paintings, including drawings and wall installations to resonate the relationship between humanity and nature.

He had his first degree from the University of Benin, where he majored in Fine Art and he is currently undertaking his Masters in Arts(Fine Arts) at the University of Derby in the United Kingdom.

His work have prominently featured in notable exhibitions ,including the recently held ”Sensory Expressions”, a virtual group art exhibition at the prestigious Arteom Gallery in Poland.

The Banks Mill Arts Enterprise Award aims to support one emerging artist by offering both a platform for their work and tools for their business and the winner gets to display their artwork at the annual Open Studios in November and have a solo exhibition in the Banks Mill foyer.

The winner also receive business mentoring through the Enterprise toolkit, a membership with the East Midlands Chamber, and two months of studio space at Banks Mill.