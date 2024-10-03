Entertainment Industry Holds Independence Show Tomorrow

Supremacy, will tomorrow, organise a concert in commemoration of the ongoing Nigeria’s 64th Independence celebration.

Scheduled to hold at Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos, the 6th edition of the supremacy concert will showcase some of the biggest names in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

According to the organisers, some of the artists scheduled to perform at the concert, include: Flavour, Bella Shmurder, Shallipopi , Teni the Entertainer, Young John, Made Kuti & Magixx.

Organisers at a recently held press briefing mentioned the importance of amplifying activities in the entertainment industry as the spotlight on Afrobeats continues to shake the global music scene.

“With partners like Lagos Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Nigerian Breweries, and Pernod Ricard, it’s clear that the government and the big brands see the level of importance in our project which is 9 years old.

“This is something to put a smile on the faces of Nigerians, where hosts like Kie Kie and Mr. Macaroni will be entertaining the guests through the thrilling line up,” the organisers further said in a statement.