Ekiti’s Oyebanji Bags Gov of the Year in Inclusive Political Leadership

Bennett Oghifo





The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has won the Most Outstanding Governor of the Year (Inclusive Leadership and Grassroots Development) at the 2024 edition of EDGE Awards, organised by Marketing Edge Magazine, Nigeria’s leading Marketing Journal.

At the award held at the Balmora Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Oyebanji was honoured for his developmental approach to governance, inclusive leadership and uplifting the standard of living in the state.

According to the award organisers, Governor Oyebanji marking his second year in office this October, was honoured for his giant development strides in infrastructure, good governance and promoting peace in the 28-year-old state.

The award organisers said: “In two years, Governor Oyebanji has demonstrated capacity and redefined governance in Ekiti State. Through his inclusive governance approach, the governor has been able to involve all the stakeholders; the elites, traditional institutions, artisans, women and youths are all represented and carried along by the governor.

“Again, for the first time since 1999, Ekiti enjoys unbridled peace among the political class. Oyebanji’s endorsement and acceptability cut across party lines.”

Receiving the award on behalf of Governor Oyebanji, his Special Adviser, Media, Olayinka Oyebode said the award would spur Oyebanji to do more in the uplift of the people of Ekiti State.

He quoted Governor Oyebanji as saying that any recognition or award bestowed on him while serving the people of Ekiti State, is dedicated to all the well-meaning people of Ekiti State. To this end, the ‘Governor of the Year in Inclusive Political Leadership’ was dedicated by Oyebanji to the people of the state.

His words: “To Governor Oyebanji, a passionate leader and committed democrat, political leadership is akin to service to humanity, hence, his determination to spend every day in office towards developing the state and his people. Until the last minute, Mr. Governor was meant to come in person to receive this because it speaks to some of his core-values but some other pressing state matters sprang up that required his attention.”

Meanwhile, the governor has dedicated the award to the good people of Ekiti State and indicated that it would inspire him to do more for his people.

Earlier in his welcome address at the colourful event, the Publisher and CEO of MARKETING EDGE, John Ajayi, stated that the theme of the evening: “Celebrating Excellence Beyond Borders”, underpins the relevance of the award towards boosting the morale of outstanding individuals and brand owners.

Ajayi highlighted the evening’s significance, lauding the exceptional efforts of brands and personalities who continue to drive national growth and development. He went on to emphasize the importance of awards ceremonies in recognizing hard work and dedication, noting that such events serve as a powerful reminder of the rewards of perseverance.

His words: “Tonight, we come together to honor the achievements of the most successful brands and individuals who have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also contributed immensely to the growth of the economy.

“These remarkable achievements inspire others to strive for excellence. Awards ceremonies like these celebrate the success of others and inspire those in attendance to continue aiming for greatness.”

Reflecting on the evolution of the awards, Ajayi noted that since its inception in 2013, the EDGE Awards has grown to be a significant industry event, fostering engagement and knowledge-sharing within Nigeria’s integrated marketing communications (IMC) ecosystem.

He added that the awards now span industries beyond marketing and advertising, recognizing excellence in sectors such as Oil and Gas, ICT, Insurance, Health Care, and more.

The awards ceremony recognized outstanding achievements across diverse categories and rewarded leading brands and individuals in corporate Nigeria.