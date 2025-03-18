Oyebanji Hails President Tinubu’s Reforms for Boosting State Development

•Receives Silverbird Man of the Year Award

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his transformative reforms and policies, saying they have empowered the sub-national governments to implement impactful development projects.

Specifically, Governor Oyebanji said the President’s policies are the driving force behind his administration’s achievements and successes.

The governor stated this on Sunday at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State, where he received the Man of the Year Award in recognition of his remarkable achievements and outstanding contributions to national development.

Governor Oyebanji, who was accompanied to the stage to receive the award by all former governors of the state – Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, Engr. Segun Oni, and Dr. Kayode Fayemi; the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, and other eminent personalities from Ekiti State, said the President’s reforms have helped free up critical resources to states, allowing states to pursue their developmental goals and ensure the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

While expressing his gratitude to the founder and management of Silverbird Group for nominating him and Nigerians for voting for him, the Governor said the award serves as both recognition and a challenge to do more in delivering quality leadership and impactful policies.

He said he remained committed to continuing his efforts in transforming the state and improving the lives of the citizens.

His words: “Today’s award is about the people, some of them are here with me, some in Ekiti State, some in the Diaspora, friends of our government that have stood by us, chief among them are the former Governors, Senate Leader, National and State Assembly members, Exco members and our corporate friends that have been supporting us to deliver on out promises to Ekiti people, this award goes to you.

“To the Silverbird Group, we are not unmindful of the responsibility this award imposes on us and I promise you that I am going to be a good ambassador of the brand and sharing this podium today with great men that have won this award before us, I can assure you that I will not let you down.

“The award I receive today is dedicated to God Almighty and also to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu whose policies free resources to sub-nationals to implement their programmes and we are extremely grateful.”

Speaking earlier while presenting the award to the governor, the founder of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, commended Oyebanji’s exemplary leadership and impactful governance, stressing that the presence of all the former governors of the state to support the governor at the event was a clear testament of his widespread acceptance and high regard in which he is held.

Senator Murray-Bruce further emphasized that the overwhelming vote cast for the governor during the selection process of the award demonstrated the people’s appreciation for his performance.

He noted that the governor’s achievements in Ekiti State have resonated not just locally but nationally, showcasing his commitment to the welfare of the people and the development of the state.

Other recipients of awards at the event include, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, among others.

While Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah respectively received Governor of the Year Award, Minister of Works, Dr. David Umahi was honoured with Minister of the Year Award.

Also present at the event were, wife of the governor, Dr. (Mrs) Olayemi Oyebanji, former deputy governor, Prof. Modupe Adelabu; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; former President, Nigeria Bar Association, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN); Senator Cyril Fasuyi (Ekiti North); Senator Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South); royal fathers, among others.