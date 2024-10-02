  • Wednesday, 2nd October, 2024

Moses Simon Picked for Ligue 1 Team of the Month

Sport | 17 mins ago

Following his impressive record breaking performance with FC Nantes in the  month of September, Super Eagles red- hot winger, Moses Simon, has been named on the French Ligue 1 Team of the Month.

The selection is by the platform whoscored.com

He grabbed two assists in three games in September, being Nantes fourth highest rated player, with a rating of 7.73.

Moses Simon also became Nantes top assist maker in the French top flight with his assist against Toulouse making it 29 for the club thus far.

Also on the squad are;

Goalkeeper: Gerónimo Rulli (Marseille)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Nice), Youssouf Ndayishimiye (Nice), Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims) Diego Moreira (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Tanguy Ndombele (Nice), Lamine Camara (Monaco)

Forwards: Simon (Nantes), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Evann Guessand (Nice)

