  • Wednesday, 2nd October, 2024

KBL Insurance Unveils Travel Insurance Policy 

Business | 19 mins ago

Ebere Nwoji

KBL Insurance Limited has launched new travel insurance policy  that will provide travelers with a robust safety net, covering a wide range of risks associated with travel, including trip cancellations, medical emergencies, baggage loss, flight delays among others.

With the new product, the underwriting firm said it has expanded its portfolio to meet the evolving needs of Nigerian travellers, ensuring peace of mind and securing  journeys for all.

According to the company, the  policy has been carefully designed to address both leisure and business travelers’ needs as it covers global and local coverage to  help travelers navigate unexpected travel disruptions and emergencies.

Introducing the product to the insuring public, Managing Director and CEO, KBL Insurance Limited,   Mr. Lawal Mijinyawa, said, ”As global travel resumes at an accelerated pace, we understand the risks and uncertainties that come with it. Our new travel insurance product is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. We want to ensure that our clients can travel with confidence, knowing that they are protected every step of the way” , he stated..

Also speaking,  Executive Director Technical and Marketing KBL Insurance,  Mr. Temitope Afuwape highlighted the benefits of the products saying, “We have worked diligently to develop a product that provides not only financial security but also access to  every hour and every day emergency assistance services, which is crucial for travelers facing unforeseen events.” 

He noted that the most important need of every traveler  is to ensure his  safety  and support at all times.

