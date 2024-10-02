Caleb Schools Boss Restates Commitment to Annual Scholarship Awards

Funmi Ogundare

The Director, Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has reiterated his committment to the yearly award of scholarships to deserving students in Caleb University’s College of Education and Faith Seminary, Ajah, Lagos.

Adebogun, who stated this recently while briefing journalists in Lagos, explained that the different scholarship offers are part of his contribution to the development of education in the country and fulfilment of his plan to produce globally competitive manpower.

He said that the offer of free tuition, free feeding and free accommodation to all the students in Faith Seminary in the last six years and to all the students in Caleb University’s College of Education since the National Universities Commission (NUC’s) approval of the take-off of the education programmes in 2018, was based on his desire to breed a crop of scholars that would impact the nation and positively influence the society.

As a firm believer in education as the bedrock of a successful nation, Adebogun who is also the visitor to Caleb University, said he would not relent in his efforts to assist Nigerians in their quest to obtain world-class education.

The director added that the university, with the approval of the Lagos State Schorlaship Board, also has a scholarship award scheme for the best candidates of the state origin in each of the colleges of the university.

According to him, “as a responsible corporate social entity, our group of schools is largely concerned about the society and environment. The different scholarship schemes are just one of our many ways of contributing to nation building.”

Adebogun stressed that he believed so much in giving back to the society through his group of schools’ varied corporate social responvsibility initiatives, which have far-reaching effects on the lives of Nigerian students.