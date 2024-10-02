Almond Communications Concludes Voting  for  Insurance Awards 

Ebere Nwoji

No less than 10983 people voted in this year’s edition of the annual Almond Insurance Industry Awards organised by Almond Communications .

Almond Chief Executive Officer, Faith Ughwode, said voting in the various categories closed on the 20th of September with over 10, 000 votes cut-across all arms of the insurance industry, insurance customers and the insuring public.

According to her, the unprecedented number of votes that came in has again affirmed the growing recognition and prestige of the Almond Awards within and outside the insurance industry.

She said the award panel of judges headed by the immediate past Executive Secretary, African Insurance Organisation AIO, Ms. Prisca Soares, now have the onerous task of sieving through all votes to ensure that all provided criteria for the different categories were complied with in the voting process.

She said the Annual Almond Insurance Industry Awards was instituted to reward the “Can Do Spirit” of the men and women in the various arms of the insurance industry who strive daily to sell insurance products and services despite the myriad of the challenges in the business environment and the low acceptability of insurance and purchasing power of the average Nigerian.

She noted that while insurance awareness and penetration is still low, insurance practitionerswere putting in the work.