Tinubu Confers GCON on Akpabio, Kekere-Ekun, CFR on Jibrin, Abbas

Deputy speaker bags CON

President Bola Tinubu has announced the conferment of national honours on some Nigerians.

In a nationwide broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day Tuesday, the president said the government will soon announce all the beneficiaries of “our national honours for 2024”.

According to him, “The Senate President and the Chief Justice of the Federation have been conferred with the honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

“The Deputy Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives have the honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), while the deputy speaker of the House has been awarded Commander of the Order of Niger (CON).”