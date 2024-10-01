New Nigerian Titles Coming to Netflix in Celebration of Independence

Vanessa Obioha

Just in time for Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, Netflix has announced an exciting lineup of licensed Nigerian titles set to be released this October and throughout the final quarter of the year. Among the highlights is ‘Hijack 93,’ a gripping thriller inspired by real-life events, premiering on October 25 to mark the anniversary of the 1993 hijacking.

‘Hijack 93’ tells the story of four young men who hijack a plane in protest of the annulled 1993 elections in Nigeria. As they navigate the high-stakes situation, they must balance their demands with the safety of the passengers and their own freedom. The film, created by Play Networks Studios (Blood Vessel, Glamour Girls), will feature an all-star cast including Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, Jemima Osunde, Idia Aisen, Adam Garba, Nnamdi Agbo, Akinsola Oluwaseyi, Allison Emmanuel, Efa Iwara and John Dumelo.

“Hijack 93 is a fictional retelling inspired by the true events of a Nigerian Airways flight that was hijacked in 1993 by some Nigerian teenagers. Such historic events that are part of the spine of our democracy have the tendency to dissolve before the next generation has knowledge of it. As a filmmaker, my focus is telling our true African stories for the world to see,” said Charles Okpaleke, producer and co-founder of Play Network Studios.

“It is essential to us that Netflix remains the premier destination for the best in Nigerian storytelling for our members in Nigeria,” said Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s Vice President of Content for the Middle East and Africa. “We aim to continue celebrating the country’s rich and vibrant culture and history by acquiring a variety of exciting licensed titles from Nigeria’s best filmmaking talent.”

Other Nigerian stories coming to the platform in the last quarter of the year include ‘Inside Life,’ a series launching on October 11; and the films ‘Domitilla’ on November 8, ‘Sisi London’ on November 29 and ‘Seven Doors’ on December 13.

Vanessa Obioha