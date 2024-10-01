FearlessInOctober Protest Fails to Hold in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Despite the threat of protest by organisers of the October 1 protest tagged ‘#FearlessInOctober protest’, the protesters failed to show up in major towns in Ogun State.

Reports from major towns of Abeokuta the state capital, Ijebu Ode, Sagamu and Ado/Odo Ota, where the protesters were restricted to hold the rallies, indicated that the rally did not take place.

To avoid being kept napping, security men were seen at strategic places in major towns and other cities, to nip in the bud any possible breakdown of law and order.

Speaking on the matter, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, said that there has been no reports of any protest in any part of the state.

Alamutu disclosed this while giving updates on the planned protest scheduled for Tuesday across the state.

The commissioner said: “There has been no reports of protest across the state, there is palpable calm everywhere and you will remember that on Sunday, we had engagement with the critical stakeholders where we dissuade people from embarking on any protest and it seems that heart-to-heart talks we had with the stakeholders is producing result.

“Though, we know that protest is a fundamental right but what we have reservations against is when people cash in on this to embark on destructive activities. Our men are still on ground monitoring the situation but for now, there is peace everywhere and people are going about with their businesses.”

Similarly, the state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), David Ojelabi, also said that there has been no reports of protest in the state.

According to Ojelabi, “So far, no reports of protest in the state, everywhere is peaceful and this means that the meeting we had with the stakeholders is bearing fruit. We sincerely hope that everybody will continue to embrace peace for further development of our country.”

Meanwhile, a heavy presence of the personnel of security agencies including the Nigerian Army, police and NSCDC were observed on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, one of the designated venues for the protest.

Though, a High Court in Abeokuta had on Monday restricted the organisers of the protest to four venues in the state, no protester was in sight as at 11am at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.

Similarly, no protester showed up at the Gateway International Stadium in Sagamu, Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode, and Ansar-Ud-Deen Comprehensive High School in Ota.