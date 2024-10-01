  • Tuesday, 1st October, 2024

Ezekwesili, Adichie to Deliver Speeches at SPPG Graduation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Novelist Chimamanda Adichie and Former Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili who is also the Founder of Fixpolitics and SPPG are to deliver papers at the Graduation Ceremony of Class of 2024 of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG).

The SPPG will be holding the Graduation Ceremony of the Class of 2024 on October 5, 2024, at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre.

According to a statement, the significant event will celebrate the achievements of the graduates who are poised to become transformative leaders in Nigeria and beyond.

Chimamanda Adichie is the keynote speaker, other speakers are Dr Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili (Founder, Fixpolitics and SPPG), Ms Alero Ayida-Otobo (CEO, SPPG Africa), and Dr Abiola Akiyode (Dean, SPPG).

The statement said the event underscores SPPG’s commitment to cultivating a new breed of leaders dedicated to improving governance in Nigeria and Africa.

The statement further read: “As Nigeria grapples with ongoing governance challenges, the importance of equipping leaders with character, competence, and capacity to serve the people has never been more crucial. The SPPG aims to disrupt the cycle of poor governance by training a new generation of ethical and effective leaders through its innovative curriculum.”

Ayida-Otobo said: “For as long as Africa continues on the path of very poor politics, a political culture that subordinates the common good for personal, private or narrow interest, there is no chance of Africa achieving economic development. So, if Africans need to transform our politics and we just sit back as citizens hoping that those who have entrenched poor governance as a matter of political culture will someday have a Damascus experience, we will wait forever. We have proven that people of character, competence, and capacity will enter Africa’s politics in great numbers. This will challenge the existing monopolistic pipeline of poor politicians giving bad governance.”

The graduation theme is: “People, Politics, Policies and the Power of Words,” and reflects SPPG’s mission to prioritize citizen engagement and foster a governance model centred on the needs of the people. The ceremony will include keynote addresses from esteemed leaders and a celebration of the graduates’ accomplishments.

