Balogun Hails Makinde’s Inclusive Govt 

The Assistant Secretary of Ibadan North East Local Area of Oyo State,

Hon. Balogun Olagunju Smith, has commended the Governor of Oyo State,Seyi Makinde, for his leadership style which is uniting all political parties through his inclusive government.

Balogun, a prominent member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), gave the commendation while expressing gratitude to the governor and a leader of the NNPP in Oyo State, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Adebisi Olopoeyan for giving him the opportunity to serve as Assistant Secretary of the LGA.

Balogun, known as Kollabo, is one of the children of the late great political and society icon in Ibadan land, Chief Ghani Kola Balogun, renowned as (GKB). Smith had contested for the Oyo state House of Assembly in 2023 general election and also contested for the local government Chairmanship election in Oyo state in 2024, in Ibadan North East local government, under NNPP.

He noted that governor Makinde has distinguished himself as a thoroughbred politician who understands the political terrain of Oyo State.

Balogun said:”It is not easy to run an all-inclusive government, but governor Makinde has proved himself as a politician who has the audacity and the witwithal to accommodate people from different political parties in his administration.

“I want to use this medium to promise that as the Assistant Secretary of Ibadan North Local Government, I will do all within my reach to ensure that the local government is rated among the best in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.”