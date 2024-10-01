Arsenal Receives Injury Boost Ahead PSG Clash Tonight

Arsenal have been handed a welcome injury boost by Mikel Merino on the eve of their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

A £31.6m signing late in the summer window, Merino suffered a fractured shoulder in his first training session with the Gunners and is still waiting to make his first appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Spaniard was initially expected to miss around two months of action but, having spent just one month on the sidelines, Merino was back in Arsenal training on Monday as the club prepare to welcome PSG to the capital.

Despite the positive update, it remains to be seen when Arteta will look to reward Merino with his first minutes in an Arsenal shirt, with the club eager to avoid rushing the 28-year-old back before he is physically ready.

Indeed, Arteta did not even give an update on Merino’s condition during Monday’s pre-match press conference, instead focusing on defenders Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori.

White did not train on Monday but Calafiori, who was feared to have picked up a knee injury last time out against Leicester City, was spotted out with the group.

“We have to review a few players,” Arteta said. “Overall, in terms of returning players, nothing to give back.”

Arsenal have been without captain Martin Odegaard in recent weeks, owing to a nasty-looking ankle injury picked up on international duty with Norway, but have remained in good domestic form.

The 4-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday was much-needed after dropped points for champions Manchester City against Newcastle United, keeping Arsenal in touch with leaders Liverpool, who recorded a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

TODAY

Barca v Young Boys

Bratislava v Man City

Salzburg v. Brest

Stuttgart v. Sparta

Arsenal v. PSG

Leverkusen v. Milan

Dortmund v. Celtic

Inter v. Zvezda

PSV v. Sporting