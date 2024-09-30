Osimhen Insists Hamstring Injury Not Serious

Victor Osimhen has said the injury that forced him out of Saturday’s game at Kasimpasa was not serious. However, details of the scan carried out yesterday to determine the degree of the injury was not ready as at press time.

Osimhen scored twice to open his goals’ account for new club Galatasaray, but was later replaced in the 46th minute due to a suspected hamstring injury.

The severity of the injury is expected to be ascertained later this week.

The Napoli loanee himself has assured he will be fine.

“My injury is not serious,” he said.

“I felt uncomfortable. I thought I should tell the coach. I did not want the players’ performance to drop.

“I thought I should tell Mauro (Icardi) and the coach as soon as possible. That’s why I left the game.”

Meanwhile, some Napoli fans have expressed their anger over Osimhen kissing the Galatasaray jersey when he scored his first goal for the Turkish champions on Saturday.

Osimhen kissed the Galatasaray jersey, which carried the word “finally”.

According to Tutto Napoli, that gesture by Napoli loanee caused a huge debate on social media with many fans of the Italian club unhappy with the Super Eagles striker.

Osimhen’s brace and assist in a 3-3 draw with Kasimpasa was widely reported in Italy.

Corriere dello sportreported that Osimhen gave Galatasaray fans a thrilling first half, but in the end it was not enough as home team Kasimpasa snatched a draw late on.

Gazzetta dello Sportsaid Osimhen made his mark in the Turkish league by scoring twice, kissing the Gala jersey and celebrating a third goal with rival striker Mauro Icardi.

Galatasaray forthcoming games are a UEFA Europa League game at Latvian club Rigas FS Thursday followed by a Turkish Super Lig home game against Alayanspor Sunday.

Osimhen who has now confirmed that his hamstring injury on Saturday was nothing to worry about, will be expected to feature for the Super Eagles in 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Libya