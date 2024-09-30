  • Sunday, 29th September, 2024

Osimhen Insists Hamstring Injury Not Serious

Sport | 44 mins ago

Victor Osimhen has said the injury that forced him out of Saturday’s game at Kasimpasa was not serious. However, details of the scan carried out yesterday to determine the degree of the injury was not ready as at press time.

Osimhen scored twice to open his goals’ account for new club Galatasaray, but was later replaced in the 46th minute due to a suspected hamstring injury.

The severity of the injury is expected to be ascertained later this week.

The Napoli loanee himself has assured he will be fine.

“My injury is not serious,” he said.

“I felt uncomfortable. I thought I should tell the coach. I did not want the players’ performance to drop.

“I thought I should tell Mauro (Icardi) and the coach as soon as possible. That’s why I left the game.”

Meanwhile, some Napoli fans have expressed their anger over Osimhen kissing the Galatasaray jersey when he scored his first goal for the Turkish champions on Saturday.

Osimhen kissed the Galatasaray jersey, which carried the word “finally”.

According to Tutto Napoli, that gesture by Napoli loanee caused a huge debate on social media with many fans of the Italian club unhappy with the Super Eagles striker.

Osimhen’s brace and assist in a 3-3 draw with Kasimpasa was widely reported in Italy.

Corriere dello sportreported that Osimhen gave Galatasaray fans a thrilling first half, but in the end it was not enough as home team Kasimpasa snatched a draw late on.

Gazzetta dello Sportsaid Osimhen made his mark in the Turkish league by scoring twice, kissing the Gala jersey and celebrating a third goal with rival striker Mauro Icardi.

Galatasaray forthcoming games are a UEFA Europa League game at Latvian club Rigas FS Thursday followed by a Turkish Super Lig home game against Alayanspor Sunday.

Osimhen who has now confirmed that his hamstring injury on Saturday was nothing to worry about, will be expected to feature for the Super Eagles in 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Libya

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.