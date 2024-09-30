NPFL: Remo Stars Remain Top with Win over Rangers

Femi Solaja

In a battle of last season’s champions and runners-up, Remo Stars came out 2-1 victorious against Enugu Rangers in a keenly contested match in Ikenne last night in the last fixture of Match-day 4 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The win not only put the Ikenne side at the summit of the log but also a four-match winning streak to keep the Kunle Soname powered side on 12 maximum points.

After an early exchange of passes, the home side steadily regained control of the match but occasional threats from Rangers were warded off by Junior Nduka-led defence line thus putting goalkeeper Adebiyi Obassa virtually on holiday for the greater part of the half.

Rangers’ goalkeeper, Lucky Abdullahi failed his first call to action in the second half when he could not to stop Alex Oyowah’s close-range shot in the 50th minute.

Remo Stars had started the build-up from their end and in a clinical cohesive exchange of passes got the scorer in a vantage position to score against Rangers. It was the first goal conceded by the champions in the ongoing season.

But five minutes later, the host was on the receiving end when goalkeeper Obassa, tripped a Rangers striker in the box which resulted in a penalty which was converted by Augustine Agu Kenechukwu.

Four minutes later, the stadium was thrown into a festive mood following Raymond Tochukwu’s long-range shot that caught the goalkeeper napping for the winning goal.

In the other matches of the day, Rivers United’s Coach Finidi George triumphed over his former club, Enyimba FC in a 2-0 scoreline and put his side on 10 points.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars pipped visiting Emmanuel Amuneke’s Heartland FC by a lone goal while El-Kanemi Warriors and Plateau United ended 2-2. The scoreline in the Niger Tornadoes versus Bendel Insurance was 1-1.

Abia Warriors secured a 2-0 win against Kano Pillars while Bayelsa United and Kwara United settled for a 1-1 draw. Katsina United secured a 3-0 win against Lobi Stars to complete the Match-day 4 fixtures.

RESULTS

*NPFL

Remo stars 2-1 Rangers

Shooting Stars 1-0 Heartland

El-Kanemi 2-2 Plateau Utd

Rivers Utd 2-0 Enyimba

Abia Warriors 2-0 Kano Pillars

Bayelsa Utd 1-1 Kwara Utd

Katsina Utd 3-0 Lobi Stars

Ikorodu City 1-2 Nasarawa Utd

Akwa Utd 1-2 Sunshine Stars

*Premier League

Ipswich 2-2 Aston Villa

Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham

*Bundesliga

Holstein 2-4 E’Frankfurt

Hoffenheim 3-4 W’Bremen

*LaLiga

C’Vigo 1-1 Girona

Bilbao 1-1 Sevilla

Betis 1-0. Espanyol

Atletico – R’Madrid

*Serie A

Torino 2-3 Lazio

Roma 2-1 Venezia

Empoli 0-0 Fiorentina