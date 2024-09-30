MTN to Showcase Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage with ‘See Naija’ Campaign

Emma Okonji

In order to tell the Nigerian story in a positive light to the rest of the world, MTN Nigeria has created a platform where Nigerians can upload two minutes video of fascinating and interesting sites about Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

The idea, according to MTN, is to showcase Nigeria to the rest of the world through the telling of the Nigerian story that will attract tourists to Nigeria in a manner that will boost the Nigerian economy.



MTN is therefore promoting a campaign titled: ‘See Naija’, that will offer Nigerians the opportunity to upload short video about Nigeria’s culture and heritage, where winners will be selected and awarded. The campaign runs for eight weeks,” it said.

The company disclosed this at the weekend in Lagos, during the launch of the campaign, which attracted social media influencers, content creators and the media.



MTN used the launch of the campaign to commemorate the 2024 World Tourism Day, which was celebrated at the weekend, on September 27.

Giving details of the campaign and platform, the General Manager, Brands and Communications at MTN Nigeria, Emamoke Ogoro, said the campaign would help to erase the negative things that world has branded Nigeria with, and begin to tell the true story of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria in a positive light.



According to her, Nigerians can make good money from the platform. “By the time you create an ecosystem, it will enable the entire tourism environment. So when you start this off, it’s not about MTN Nigeria, but about the Nigerian people that will organise the ecosystem.

“ Through the platform, people are connected and people will get to know about Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and tourists’ centres in Nigeria. The initiative is consistent with who we are at MTN. The platform will serve as an ecosystem for tourism, and it is a platform for the entire country Nigeria to showcase the Nigerian rich cultural heritage,” Ogoro said.



Fielding questions from journalists, Digital Manager, MTN Nigeria, Ololade Otusanya, said the initiative was not about making money for MTN, but to give Nigerians a platform to tell the Nigerian story in a positive light.

“MTN Nigeria has created a platform for Nigerians to upload their two minutes video about Nigeria and MTN is also running eight weeks campaign to select the best videos that will speak to the Nigerian rich cultural heritage.



“It’s a campaign, because it’s a clarion call for us to start this thing now and it’s also a platform because you need to use a generated content to record what you think is beautiful about your state, which will be posted on the platform. Now, six months down the line, there will be enough curated contents that will tell the Nigerian story better,” Ogoro said.