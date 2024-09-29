  • Sunday, 29th September, 2024

Tinubu Urges Developed Countries to Redeem $100 Billion Pledge on Climate Financing

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has urged developed countries to fulfil their pledge to mobilise $100 billion annually for climate finance.

Tinubu made the appeal at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

The Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who represented President Bola Tinubu at UNGA’s high-level plenary meeting on addressing existential threats posed by sea-level rise, said the funds were not merely a financial commitment but a moral imperative to support adaptation and mitigation projects in developing countries.

He said: “Effective climate action is impossible without adequate financing. I call on developed countries to fulfil their pledge to mobilise $100 billion annually for climate finance. These funds are not merely a financial commitment but a moral imperative to support adaptation and mitigation projects in developing countries.

“They are essential for implementing climate-resilient infrastructure, transitioning to sustainable energy sources, and safeguarding vulnerable communities from the escalating impacts of climate change. Fulfilling this pledge demonstrates global solidarity and ensures equitable participation in the collective effort to build a sustainable future for generations to come.”

According to Tinubu, as a coastal nation, Nigeria faces significant challenges due to global sea-level rise, driven by human-induced climate change.

The president, therefore, said there was an urgent need for immediate action to mitigate the impact of rising sea levels.

Tinubu called for international cooperation to combat climate change and its effects.

He said: “The existential threat posed by rising sea levels is a defining challenge of our time. It transcends national boundaries and demands a unified global response. As we convene here today, let us commit to concrete actions that will protect our planet and ensure a sustainable future for all.

“Nigeria stands ready to play its part, working with the international community to address this urgent crisis. Together, we can turn the tide against rising sea levels – and secure the future for generations to come.

“Nigeria remains dedicated to safeguarding its coastal areas, preserving biodiversity, and securing a sustainable future for its citizens in the face of rising global challenges.”

