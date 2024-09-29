Probing Lawal, Matawalle’s Alleged Links with Bandits

BRIEFINGNOTES

With the level of international embarrassment brought upon Nigeria by the bandits terrorising the North-west, Ejiofor Alike writes that the claim by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State that the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has links with terrorists, and the counterclaim by the minister, challenging the governor to also swear with the Quran to prove that he is not involved in banditry should be investigated by the federal government to demonstrate that there is no sacred cow in the fight against insecurity

T

he Minister of State for Defence and former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle is in the eye of the storm following an allegation by his successor, Governor Dauda Lawal, that he has links with the bandits terrorising the state and the entire North-west.

Matawalle’s critics had raised the issue of his alleged relationship with bandits when under his watch as the state governor, a notorious leader of bandits in the state, Ado Aleru, was turbaned as Sarkin Fulani (Chief of Fulanis) of Yandoto Emirate under Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) of the state by the Emir of Yandoto Daji Emirate, Aliyu Garba Marafa, on July 16, 2022.

The occasion came barely two years after the Katsina State Police Command had declared the terrorist leader wanted and placed a N5 million bounty on him.

Alero was the leader of one of the ruthless groups terrorising local communities of Zamfara and Katsina states.

Following a public outcry, coupled with the allegation that the state government was shielding such high-profile terrorist from the law, Matawalle suspended the monarch.

The state government was expected to have liaised with its Katsina State counterpart and the security agencies to use the emir to track and arrest the bandit leader to account for his crimes.

But surprisingly, the state government, in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe Sardauna, announced the reinstatement of the emir in April 2023, based on the recommendations of the committee constituted to investigate the issue.

“Based on the findings of the committee, the traditional title was conferred on the repentant bandit as part of peace building efforts between the repentant bandit and banditry-affected communities in Tsafe and Gusau Local Government Areas, which include Yandoto town. The reinstatement takes immediate effect,” the statement added.

Watchers of the security situation in the state, who wondered how an emir could initiate peace efforts with terrorists without the involvement of the state and federal governments, as well as the highest levels of the security agencies, were not satisfied with the state government’s handling of the issue.

Matawalle’s handling of banditry continued to fuel suspicions and speculations that he was pampering the leaders of bandits because of his alleged links with them.

Though Matawalle and his supporters had on many occasions debunked this weighty allegation, his critics have remained unrelenting in their claim.

In a recent video, the most dreaded bandit leader in the North-west, Bello Turji, had accused the minister of being responsible for the escalation of banditry in the North-west when he was governor.

“Any person living in Shinkafi, Zurmi, and Isa (Sokoto State) cannot deny this claim. There is a particular group of bandits whom the former governor pampered. I chased the group from Shinkafi; I killed their leader, Dudu, for peace to reign in Shinkafi. The group had 200 arms, but the governor later hosted them (Dudu’s boys) at the Government House,” he explained.

In November 2023, the state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Abdulmalik Gajam, had in an interview published in a national daily, claimed that Matawalle distributed Hilux vans to bandits as governor.

“He was distributing Hilux vans to bandits but could not invest in mass transit for the people of his state. We met a system where bandits were the kings,” the commissioner added.

The issue took a different dimension on September 18 when the governor alleged that the minister was fully involved in banditry when he was the state governor.

Speaking during an interview with a television station, the governor demanded that Matawalle resign his position as minister.

Governor Lawal said, “If I were him, I would resign and face all the allegations against me. And that would have been more honourable because from all the information we’re getting, my predecessor was fully involved in some of these banditry issues.

“Typical is the fact that there was a permanent secretary; when his children were abducted, it was unfortunate that he had to pay ransom through the government house.

“And it was also very clear based on all the allegations that bandits were being kept at the government house,” the governor added.

The minister did not take Governor Lawal’s allegation lying low as he challenged the governor to swear with the Holy Quran to prove his innocence in banditry affecting the state.

While debunking the governor’s claim, Matawalle, who was a guest on a television programme, recalled how he swore using the Quran that he had no connection with banditry.

He said: “It was not only me that had dialogue with bandits. Remember all the governors had dialogue; the then governors of Niger and Sokoto states did the same. Why only me? Because it is Zamfara.

“Zamfara is a very complex state with terrible human beings with devilish ideas. Let me remind you I was the only governor that swore to the Holy Quran that I have no hand or connection with banditry or I am not happy with what is happening that if I am happy or if I am part of it or if I know those doing it or if I am collaborating with them God should not give me one-second grace.

“I challenged all the politicians, including General Ali Gusau and Dauda Lawal, to do the same. None of them could take the oath, and if they don’t take the oath that means they are part of it,” an angry Matawalle explained.

However, Matawalle’s critics did not trust his words as they recalled how he had made a similar vow never to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) only for him to renege in his words.

Last Tuesday, the governor was quoted as saying through his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaiman Idris, that he had reported Matawalle to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and President Bola Tinubu.

Many analysts believe that powerful individuals are behind banditry in the state because of their alleged interest in illegal mining of gold, which is a thriving business in the state.

With these accusations and counter accusations by the governor and his predecessor, President Tinubu should order a high-powered investigation to ascertain the innocence or culpability of very influential indigenes of the state.