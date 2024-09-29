NIOMR Trains 70 Fish Farmers, Says Fish Production Will Boost Nigeria’s GDP

The Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR) has projected that the Federal Government national policy on agricultural, food security and aquaculture value chain production is capable of contributing over 13 percent significant growth to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the next five years.

The Director of Training, NIOMR, Sule Abiodun PhD, stated this at an empowerment and training workshop for 70 farmers on Fish Production Value Chain in Delta State.

According to the Director, who was represented by Dr Olaji Ebenezer, “aquaculture and agriculture currently contributes over 24% to the nation’s GDP, and it will be boosted with the current Federal Government renewed hope commitment in driving economic diversification, food security and improved nutrition through enhanced aquaculture value chain production and marine economy.”

The training programme which ended on Friday September 27 in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, drew participants from the three major Local Government Areas of Ndokwa West, Ndokwa East and Ukwuani of the State.

Olaji, who is also represented the programme coordinator, said the training would expose participants on fish breeding, fish production value chain, the economy of fish farming, production and marketing.

Seasoned resource persons in the sector trained participants all they need to know about fish farming and how they can tap into the lucrative fish market to become not just self-reliant, but to ensure they become employers of labour.

Representative of the State Government and Project Facilitator, High Chief Ogbuefi Eric Anigala, expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ED/CEO of NIOMR, Dr Sule Abiodun for pushing for a renewed focus on innovation and research in aquaculture to improve livelihood of Nigerians and to boost the fight against poverty, hunger and food insecurity in Nigeria.

The community youth leader of Kwale, Hon. Azubuike Ejechi, expressed appreciation to the federal government for the opportunity on behalf of participants, adding that fish production value chain training and empowerment were important aquaculture business commodities that are very important for households income as well as the economic survival of youths and women.

Two participants, Ms Sylverline Okwuelum, and Amede Edith,who spoke with newsmen on the sideline said the training was timely, adding that the knowledge they acquired would further expand their capacity in fish farming business.

The Programme which was sponsored by the Federal Government of Nigeria, was implemented by the Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research through the Project Consultant Messrs Gakfaws.

Highpoint of the programme was the presentation of certificates to participants.