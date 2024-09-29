New FIPAN’s President Pledges Collaboration with Stakeholders

The newly elected President of the Feed Industry Practitioners Association of Nigeria (FIPAN), Dr. Ayoola Oduntan, has pledged to foster collaboration among stakeholders, including farmers, feed producers, financial institutions, and government agencies, to create an enabling environment for industry growth.

He made this statement during his inaugural address at De Rembrandt Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Dr. Oduntan underscored the importance of international partnerships to boost technological access, innovation, and best practices. He emphasized that these initiatives are crucial for improving efficiency, reducing costs, and elevating the quality of feed produced in Nigeria.

“Our commitment is to ensure that every member of FIPAN has the support and resources they need to operate competitively in this challenging business climate,” Dr. Oduntan stated. He also indicated a strategic shift in focus, expanding FIPAN’s efforts beyond poultry feed to provide substantial support for ruminants and swine.

In attendant were FIPAN members, including pioneering executives Chief Chinedu Aham-Neze, Dr. Oyedele Oyediji, and immediate past president Raymond Isiadinso, as well as representatives from the U.S. Soya, feed millers, raw material suppliers, farmers, importers, and other industry stakeholders.

. Oduntan urged FIPAN members to unite in advancing the industry’s cause, stressing that the future of the sector depends on stabilizing and reducing feed and food prices while aligning with government initiatives to bolster the purchasing power of the populace.