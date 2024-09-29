More Controversies Trail Lagos Politician Babatunde Gbadamosi

Babatunde Gbadamosi, otherwise known as BOG, is not new to controversy. Since he joined the murky river of Nigeria’s politics, he has been involved in one conflict or the other.

He is once again enmeshed in yet another scandal. This time around, it has nothing to do with politics, but marital. It all began two years ago when his wife, Folashade reportedly kicked him out of their matrimonial home for what our source said was a case of an alleged infidelity on the part of Gbadamosi. Other people close to the couple claim that it was a result of the overbearing and nagging attitude of the wife, who is reportedly richer than the politician.

While many had thought that Gbadamosi had put the experience of the marriage crash behind him, the story took another twist recently when he was taken to the cleaners following his social media interview where he purportedly owed Redbrick Homes International Limited, a multi-million naira, Amen Estate.

Society Watch gathered that in instantaneous response, the law firm of Babalakin & Co, lawyers to Redbrick Homes International Limited, Amen City Ltd, Ashlead Estates and Ms Folasade Balogun refuted the claims by the former chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). According to the firm, Gbadamosi, a former director of the companies, voluntarily resigned from his position and relinquished all his shareholding interests as of July 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt, once upon a time, Mr Gbadamosi, a full-time politician, used to be a sleeping partner/shareholder without any financial investment and one of the Directors of Redbrick Homes International Ltd, but he has since voluntarily transferred, for consideration, the entirety of his shares in Redbrick Homes Intl Ltd and has also resigned his directorship of its Board since July 1, 2021,” read the statement.

It was gathered that since the story was made public, Gbadamosi has once again recoiled back into his cocoon, leaking his wounds.