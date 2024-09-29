Lagos Police Warn Troublemakers against Independence Day Protest

*FG declares Tuesday public holiday

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Ishola, has said the Force will not take it lightly with troublemakers during the proposed Independence Day protest on October 1.

Ishola at the weekend warned everyone partaking in the protest to avoid causing violence and embrace peace in the interest of fellow citizens.

The police chief said he had information that some disgruntled Nigerian youths were calling for a nationwide protest in some parts of the state.

He said this in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Lagos police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, and shared his verified X handle.

He wrote that this is coming after Ishola had a meeting with traditional rulers, religious leaders, and social media influencers among others earlier on Friday.



The statement explained that the gathering discussed “security concerns within the state following recent agitations and clamour for a nationwide protest provided the opportunity for Lagosians to ventilate their concerns, point out areas of security concern and recommend strategies that would help curb any form of violence within the state.”

Speaking further, the commissioner of police called on influential Nigerians to lead by good example and alert security operatives whenever any form of threat arises.



“This would help ensure that peace is maintained by all and sundry. He equally gave the assurance that the command is fully prepared to protect law-abiding citizens,” the statement added.

The organisers of the 10-day #EndBadGovernance in August had announced the preparation for another round of protests tagged, “A Day of Survival,” scheduled for October 1.



Meanwhile, Tuesday, October 1, 2024, has been declared a public holiday to commemorate the nation’s 64th Independence anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration yesterday on behalf of the federal government in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on this occasion and praised the patient and hardworking Nigerian men and women, stating that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

He reiterated the need for Nigerians to reflect on the “labour of our heroes’ past and be inspired for the tasks ahead, realizing that a Nigeria of our dreams can only be built when we unite.”

While wishing Nigerians a Happy Independence Day anniversary, Tunji-Ojo urged the citizens to continue to be steadfast in nation-building.